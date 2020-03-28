Maya Ali reduced to tears while discussing the struggles of the poor during lockdown

As a way to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Pakistan has gone into lockdown mode. While it is easy for some of us to tap into our savings and stock up on food so we can stay at home, this is not the case for everyone. A majority of the Pakistani population comprises daily wage workers who are struggling to feed their families in this dark period. Maya Ali is one of the many celebrities who have stepped up to not only help do their part but also influence others in doing the same.
In the last few days, Maya has been working tirelessly to donate ration packets to the underprivileged. She recently went live on Instagram and couldn’t hold back tears as she discussed the struggles other people are going through while we have everything we could ever need to stay in our homes.
Earlier Maya also posted on her Instagram, offering an outlet for people to donate if they wanted to help as well. In the caption, she wrote, “Alhamdulillah I am glad that ALLAH has given me this opportunity to help those in need at a time like this.”
“We have no idea how long this will go on, but we have to stand together for those in need and are less fortunate,” she added. Maya explained that each bag would cost Rs 5,000 but if anyone wanted to donate food instead of money, they could do so as well.
This is the first batch of ration bags which has just arrived. It’s the right time when we should play our own part and shouldn’t wait for others to come and save people. It is a very crucial time and we should become one as a nation and stick together. Alhamdulillah I am glad that ALLAH has given me this opportunity to help those in need at a time like this. A few days ago I got this thought in my mind which I shared it with my friends @faizasaqlain_ and @saqlainhayder who also became a part of this… I am truly thankful to each and every single individual who donated and played their part even from outside Pakistan. We have no idea how long this will go on, but we have to stand together for those in need and are less fortunate. Insha ALLAH this all will end soon but until then we have to continue doing this… If any one wants to donate, please contact on this number and I’ll make sure this reaches the deserving affected people. I am going to attach the list of all the items which are included in a Rashan bag. Each rashan bag costs 5k, and if anyone wants to make their own Rashan bag and send that instead of money, you can do that also… Let’s become one nation to fight corona and win against it…. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Please send the picture of the receipt once you make the payment in this number. +923103111121 Bank Alfalah Nift code: 0530128 Branch name: Cavalry Ground Branch Lahore Name: FAIZA SAQLAIN Account: PK51ALFH0157001004713768 Branch code: 0157 Swift code: ALFHPKKA157
It’s great to see our celebrities stepping up to help fellow Pakistanis in a time of crisis such as this. Not only that but also allowing fans to become a part of such great initiatives. We hope all the people follow in their footsteps and help as much as they can so we all can fight this virus together!