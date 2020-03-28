Maya Ali reduced to tears while discussing the struggles of the poor during lockdown

As a way to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Pakistan has gone into lockdown mode. While it is easy for some of us to tap into our savings and stock up on food so we can stay at home, this is not the case for everyone. A majority of the Pakistani population comprises daily wage workers who are struggling to feed their families in this dark period. Maya Ali is one of the many celebrities who have stepped up to not only help do their part but also influence others in doing the same.

In the last few days, Maya has been working tirelessly to donate ration packets to the underprivileged. She recently went live on Instagram and couldn’t hold back tears as she discussed the struggles other people are going through while we have everything we could ever need to stay in our homes.

Earlier Maya also posted on her Instagram, offering an outlet for people to donate if they wanted to help as well. In the caption, she wrote, “Alhamdulillah I am glad that ALLAH has given me this opportunity to help those in need at a time like this.”

“We have no idea how long this will go on, but we have to stand together for those in need and are less fortunate,” she added. Maya explained that each bag would cost Rs 5,000 but if anyone wanted to donate food instead of money, they could do so as well.

It’s great to see our celebrities stepping up to help fellow Pakistanis in a time of crisis such as this. Not only that but also allowing fans to become a part of such great initiatives. We hope all the people follow in their footsteps and help as much as they can so we all can fight this virus together!

