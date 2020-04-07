Maya Ali to take a break from social media during lockdown

Maya Ali, who was recently coping up with the lockdown situation by posting her baking videos, has now announced that she will be taking a short break from social media while self-isolating.

The actor took to Instagram late Monday evening and shared that she is thinks it is the best time to detox and deal with the circumstances at hand.

“I am going to take a short break from social media. Everyone is doing their best in their own way to deal with this time. I thought it’s the best time to detox, to find inner peace and reset my whole system,” she wrote, adding that “I am grateful to ALLAH for all the blessings. Sometimes we need time to think and count our blessings,” Maya posted.

Read: Maya Ali exclusive: Why she started her donation campaign, her hobbies in lockdown & a lot more

Maya also took upon herself to help the people in need during COVID-19 pandemic. The actor started a donation campaign and distributed ration bags with the help of fellow artists. The actor also updated her fans about the status of her donation drive.

“My team will keep updating about the ration bags and yes I am very thankful to each and every person who has donated. This shouldn’t end until things don’t get back on track. Stay safe for yourself and for your loved ones. Talk to you all soon and love to all my fans,” she wrote.

comments