Maya Ali turns lifelong dream to launch a clothing line into a reality

With an amazing journey from super hit dramas on television to successful films in cinemas, Maya Ali has clearly proven her craft as an actor. Be it her characters in Teefa in Trouble or Parey Hut Love, or her performance in Aunn Zara, Mann Mayal or the currently airing Pehli Si Muhabbat, Maya is always up for a challenge and has delivered fine performances, receiving lots of love from her fans.

After making a name for herself through continuous hard work and visible passion, she’s now ventured into a brand new territory. The actor is launching her clothing line in collaboration with two of her cousins.

“If there is no dream there is no struggle. Me and my dear cousins Zainab Qadeer and Ansa Qadeer are endeavouring to turn our lifelong dream into reality,” she announced.

Maya also revealed the first look of Gul Bahaar by MAYA prêt-a-porter. “The mystically luminous Shehzil Jaan. Stay tuned for more,” she wrote.

Gul Bahaar has been described as an exquisite amalgamation of luxurious fabrics and splendid hues teamed with exuberant embroidered motifs and traditional embellishments.

