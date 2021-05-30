Maya Ali updates fans about her health

Actor Maya Ali’s picture in a hospital gown went viral on social media and fans started sharing their love and prayers for the star. There were reports that she was hospitalised after her health deteriorated.

The actor has now taken to social media to share the latest update on her health looking fresh in a gorgeous yellow ensemble.

“Alhamdulillah, I am much better,” she wrote, adding, “Thank you all for the prayers, love and wishes. Couldn’t ask for better fans, who were right there for me.”

The actor then went on to ask her followers to watch her drama Pehli Si Mohabbat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

Maya stars in Pehli Si Mohabbat alongside her Parey Hut Love costar, Sheheryar Munawar.

comments