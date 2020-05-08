Meesha Shafi gears up to perform for Toronto-based online music festival

We last saw her on Pepsi Battle of the Bands and now, Meesha Shafi is gearing up to perform virtually for an online music festival based in Toronto. The event is in collaboration with Music Together ON, a living room concert series that pays artists in need, along with Small World Music and URGNT. Meesha’s gig is supposed to take place on 9th May.

Meesha took to her social media and made the announcement via a tweet and asked fans to catch her performance via Livestream.

If you’re awake after Saturday morning sehri, my performance streams at 7:10am, 9th of May in Pakistan. @smallworldnotes @MusicTogetherON and #URGNT Toronto online music festival kicks off this weekend. US and Canada details below: Stay home. Keep safe! And enjoy 😊🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JCJdkSvkhX — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) May 7, 2020

The URGNT live concerts are created in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 around the globe. As a result many artists have suffered due to cancelled tours and concerts. They are using this as a platform to not only help artists but also provide the audiences with engaging content while the world struggles to stay sane. There is also a Gofundme page set up by the organizers to help pay for the costs that go into organizing the concerts.

