Meesha Shafi has the perfect solution for those upset by Aurat March

Ever since the Aurat March debuted in Pakistan, anti-feminists have had an issue with the movement and they’ve tried their best to damage it. Like the previous years, this year again the march was labelled as vulgar and too liberal for our cultural norms. It has also been criticised for being a western conspiracy.

Things got a bit too ugly when a video from the march was doctored and released on social media giving a religious twist to the slogans being chanted at the march. It made social media accuse the march of blasphemy.

Several Twitter users called the participants “shameless” and blasphemous, and urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against them. However, Aurat March organizers, along with politicians such as Jibran Nasir, were quick to clarify their stand, and share the unedited, original videos.

عورت مارچ کے خلاف جھوٹا پروپگینڈہ۔ حقائق حاضر ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/PSbCo7s4Lh — Shahzeb Khanzada (@shazbkhanzdaGEO) March 11, 2021

Meesha Shafi also addressed the issue that Pakistani society has with the March. “Classic, twisted and dark. A marginalized, victimized and vulnerable sector of society takes peacefully to the streets on a universally designated single day set aside for them, the usual rabid suspects take it straight into the twilight zone! This place is literally sick! SICK!” she wrote.

She went on to add that we as a society are far worse than coronavirus.

Corona ko kahin hum na ho jayein. https://t.co/p3bY2OYFsC — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) March 11, 2021

“And remember, this whole thing started this time because a young lady displayed a poster stating she was sexually abused by a maulvi,” she reminded society. “PEDOPHILES are running free. Children can’t play. But the #AuratMarch is a western agenda. This is what EPIC GASLIGHTING LOOKS LIKE!”

She then gave a perfect solution to the problem. Instead of banning the movement, it’s best to ban the existence of women. “No women, No Men, No Problem.”

Ek hee dafaa sari aurton ko hee ban ker do. Kissaa hee khatam. Na hum rahein ge na tum. — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) March 11, 2021

