Meesha Shafi is now a certified yoga teacher

Meesha Shafi is a multi-talented artist and an inspiration for many. She’s a symbol of confidence and a style icon. She’s a fearless feminist and a powerful musician. Meesha is also a fitness enthusiast and now she’s all set to turn that passion into a profession.

Sharing pictures from her graduation day, the singer took to social media to announce that she is now a certified yoga teacher.

“Today I graduated after completing 200 hours of yoga teacher training #ytt200hr and am now a Yoga Alliance certified teacher,” she wrote.

She further added that it was a dream of hers, that the pandemic helped in achieving. “This has been a dream of mine for so many years. In many ways, going through this intensive training during the pandemic was a blessing.”

“It kept me anchored in a practice which took care of my physical, emotional and mental well being and gave me a beautiful sense of belonging to an amazing community of yogis! I’m not sure if I would have been motivated to care for myself with such commitment during the uncertainties and confusion of the pandemic.”

“Yoga is a gift that keeps on giving,” she concluded sharing that she’s thankful to Rehan Bashir who introduced her to yoga 7 years ago and completely changed her life for the better.

Meesha thanked the amazing teachers who shared with her the gifts of the ancient teachings of yoga and now she can not wait to share these transformative teachings with all the people that the universe will send her way!

Meesha plans to teach yoga with a focus on mental health and considering the ongoing global pandemic, it sounds like a great idea. The singer practices yoga and urges fans to do the same and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

