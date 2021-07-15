Meghan Markle announces animated Netflix show about women’s history

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s production studio had earlier signed a major deal with Netflix with an eye towards “making inspirational family programming”. Now nearly an year after, Meghan and the team at Archewell Productions have shared details about the company’s first show aimed at children, an animated series tentatively called Pearl, which will mix fantasy and history.

Meghan will executive produce alongside David Furnish. Pearl is a family-focused animated series that revolves around the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by influential women in history. The series is currently in the development stages.

Read: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome a baby girl

According to Vanity Fair, Meghan said in a statement: “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges.”

“I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

Pearl is the second project for Archewell as part of the company’s overall deal with Netflix. Archewell is also readying Heart of Invictus, a docuseries produced with the Invictus Games Foundation to follow competitors from the rescheduled Invictus Games The Hague in 2022.