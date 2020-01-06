Mehwish Hayat asks Aamir Liaquat to ‘man up’ after he calls her ‘item girl’

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat has been a target of trolls since she received the honour last year. However, the actress doesn’t hold back anymore as she claps back at anyone who unnecessarily pass derogatory remarks at her. Aamir Liaquat is also no stranger to controversy. And every now and then, the host lands himself in hot waters by passing undue questionable comments.

Recently, Aamir Liaquat again jumped in the line of fire when he took a dig at Mehwish Hayat for condemning the US strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

Can’t believe that just 72 hours into 2020 & the world is already teetering on the edge of war. I guess this is wht happens when the “leader of the free world”takes unilateral decisions without regard for international laws. This isn’t just abt Iran &USA.God protect us #Soleimani — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) January 3, 2020

تمغہ امتیاز کا مطلب یہ نہیں ہے کہ آئٹم گرل امتیازی بیانات دیں، اُنہیں پاکستان کی پالیسی کے ساتھ چلنا چاہئیے اور ویسے بھی قاسم سلیمانی اگر حیات ہوتے تو کیا ایران میں انہیں پرفارم کرنے بلاتے؟ https://t.co/NfDnwFaPSo — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) January 5, 2020

Aamir remarked that “just because Mehwish received a Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, the ‘item girl’ should not pass such statements and should keep Pakistan’s foreign policy in mind. He added that if Soleimani was alive, ‘would he have invited her to perform in Iran?'”

Aamir’s comments did not go down well with Mehwish, who hit back with a strong response and asked him to man up!

This “item girl” is exercising her democratic right to have an opinion whereas you keep stooping to making personal jibes and nothing more. Man up! BTW whatever happened to the case you were filing against me for “Load Wedding”? I have been waiting with bated breath … — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) January 5, 2020

“Man up! BTW whatever happened to the case you were filing against me for “Load Wedding”? I have been waiting with bated breath,” she replied.

This isn’t the first time Aamir Liaquat has criticized her statements or work. Earlier, he also bashed Mehwish and Fahad Mustafa and said he would take legal action against them for defaming him in Load Wedding.

And should I not sue your movie load wedding where your entire movie revolves around me, defaming and wrongly portraying my character WITHOUT my consent? As an artist you did not only work in such a movie but you failed to stop the nonsense in it. Shameful! https://t.co/lg7EqZ3W7v — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) March 15, 2019

He previously bashed Mehwish for her performance at the Hum Awards held in October last year.

یہ تمغہ امتیاز واپس لیا جائے یا نہ لیا جائے دینے والوں کی مرضی

مگر

اِنہیں امتیاز اسٹور سے نیا تمغہ اتیاز ضرور دے دیا جائے رہ گئے احسن خان تو وہ “بے چارے” ہیں! https://t.co/YgE9aY3fHs — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) October 9, 2019

