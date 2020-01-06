To top
Mehwish Hayat asks Aamir Liaquat to ‘man up’ after he calls her ‘item girl’

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat has been a target of trolls since she received the honour last year. However, the actress doesn’t hold back anymore as she claps back at anyone who unnecessarily pass derogatory remarks at her. Aamir Liaquat is also no stranger to controversy. And every now and then, the host lands himself in hot waters by passing undue questionable comments.



Recently, Aamir Liaquat again jumped in the line of fire when he took a dig at Mehwish Hayat for condemning the US strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

 

 

 

 

Aamir remarked that “just because Mehwish received a Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, the ‘item girl’ should not pass such statements and should keep Pakistan’s foreign policy in mind. He added that if Soleimani was alive, ‘would he have invited her to perform in Iran?'”

Aamir’s comments did not go down well with Mehwish, who hit back with a strong response and asked him to man up!

 

 

“Man up! BTW whatever happened to the case you were filing against me for “Load Wedding”? I have been waiting with bated breath,” she replied.

This isn’t the first time Aamir Liaquat has criticized her statements or work. Earlier, he also bashed Mehwish and Fahad Mustafa and said he would take legal action against them for defaming him in Load Wedding.

 

 

He previously bashed Mehwish for her performance at the Hum Awards held in October last year.

 

 

