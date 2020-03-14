Mehwish Hayat to appear on ‘BBC My World’ produced by Angelina Jolie

Mehwish Hayat has always been vocal about her fight for equality and standing up for social causes. Appearing in several record-breaking Pakistani movies like Actor-in-law and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz winning actress has become one of the biggest names in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Mehwish will soon be seen in a BBC show produced by Hollywood Actress, Angelina Jolie. The actress shared a small clip from the interview on her Instagram, in which she makes a strong point about equal wages and working for raising awareness about different problems:

She talks about why she has gained to much respect in the industry, saying, “The roles that I have done, they have been the ones that have broken stereotypes,” adding, “I want the male actor and the female actor to get an equal amount of money so they get an equal amount of respect.”

In the clip, Mehwish is also seen saying, “Social media, if used in the right way, can be really helpful, healthy and progressive. It can build people up.”

The show is called ‘BBC My World‘ which aims to help kids spot fake news over the internet. Talking about this show Angelina said, “As a parent, I am happy to be able to give my support to a program that aims to help children learn more about the lives of other young people around the world, and connect them to each other.”

The weekly half-hour programme will be broadcast via BBC World News on Sundays and will be available in 42 different languages.

