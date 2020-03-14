To top
14 Mar

Mehwish Hayat to appear on ‘BBC My World’ produced by Angelina Jolie

by Entertainment Desk
Celebrity, Entertainment
mehwish hayat

Mehwish Hayat has always been vocal about her fight for equality and standing up for social causes. Appearing in several record-breaking Pakistani movies like Actor-in-law and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz winning actress has become one of the biggest names in the Pakistani entertainment industry.



Mehwish will soon be seen in a BBC show produced by Hollywood Actress, Angelina Jolie. The actress shared a small clip from the interview on her Instagram, in which she makes a strong point about equal wages and working for raising awareness about different problems:

 

 

She talks about why she has gained to much respect in the industry, saying, “The roles that I have done, they have been the ones that have broken stereotypes,” adding, “I want the male actor and the female actor to get an equal amount of money so they get an equal amount of respect.”

In the clip, Mehwish is also seen saying, “Social media, if used in the right way, can be really helpful, healthy and progressive. It can build people up.”

The show is called ‘BBC My World‘ which aims to help kids spot fake news over the internet. Talking about this show Angelina said, “As a parent, I am happy to be able to give my support to a program that aims to help children learn more about the lives of other young people around the world, and connect them to each other.”

The weekly half-hour programme will be broadcast via BBC World News on Sundays and will be available in 42 different languages.

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
FP Council decides to postpone Fashion Week until further notice
Next post
Pyar Ke Sadkey : Will Mahjabeen and Abdullah have to face Sarwar’s wrath?
You might also like
Meray Paas Tum Ho
Here’s what’s replacing Meray Paas Tum Ho on TV this Saturday
January 16, 2020
Chhalawa
Chhalawa is all set to get its world TV premiere
January 16, 2020
Mehwish Hayat
Mehwish Hayat asks Aamir Liaquat to ‘man up’ after he calls her ‘item girl’
January 6, 2020
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter!

Enter your email address below.