Meray Paas Tum Ho finale will be screened in cinemas across Pakistan

Just when the nation was ready to see the conclusion of the most talked-about play of recent times, Meray Paas Tum Ho (MPTH), we have two big revelations for you!

Breaking the not-so-exciting one first; the drama will not air its finale episode this week. The finale — which will in fact be a double episode — will air on 25th January from 8 pm to 10 pm. That’s not it, though. To make your viewing experience all the more memorable, ARY has decided to screen the finale in all the major cinemas in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad!

Read: Humayun Saeed’s Mere Paas Tum Ho sets viewership record

The cast of MPTH will also attend a special screening — along with a select group of guests — at Nueplex cinema, Karachi, CEO ARY, Jerjees Seja exclusively told Something Haute. This is going to be the first time that an episode of a drama will be screened in cinemas across the country, while it is being aired on TV simultaneously.

With so much buzz surrounding Meray Paas Tum Ho, this indeed seems like an exciting opportunity to go out with your friends and family and watch the final moments on the big screen.

Fingers crossed, here’s hoping for happy endings!

comments