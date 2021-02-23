To top
Mikaal Zulfiqar wishes to be paid for reruns of dramas

by Entertainment Desk

Model turned actor Mikaal Zulfiqar has been part of many super hit dramas including Durr-e-Shahwar, Shehr-e -Zaat, Alif Allah Aur Insaan and many more. His 2015 drama Diyar-e-Dil, which was written by Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Haseeb Hassan, became a major success and is currently being rerun on HUM TV.  Seeing it, the actor shared his thoughts on Instagram.

“Hum TV re-airing Diyar-e-Dil for the umpteenth time,” he shared.

 

 

He also went on to add that if actors got paid for reruns, he’d never have to work again considering how many times his dramas have been replayed on television.

 

 

“Actors should get paid for reruns. It’s unfair. Start a movement,” he shared.

Mikaal sure has a point. If you talk about following the footsteps of the West, their TV’s biggest stars not only get paychecks for their roles on successful shows but when these shows are syndicated, redistributed, released on DVD, purchased by a streaming service or otherwise used beyond what the actors were originally paid for, those actors get residual checks called royalties.

Diyar-e-Dil is a story of respect, love and relations. The cast featured Maya Ali, Osman Khalid Butt, Hareem Farooq, Sanam Saeed, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ali Rehman Khan, Ahmad Zeb, and late Abid Ali in key roles.

 

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

