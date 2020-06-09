To top
Mimicry artist Shafaat Ali tests positive for coronavirus

by Entertainment Desk
As the reported cases of COVID-19 escalate in Pakistan to an alarming number, we are witnessing that many well-known names from the entertainment industry have confirmed that they have tested positive for COVID-19. The most recent one to announce it is comedian and mimicry artist, Syed Shafaat Ali.



The artist took to social media to share the news and requested for prayers.

 

 

Need your prayers

Shafaat, who is best known for his quick wit and mimicking well-known celebrities, especially politicians, took a jibe at his health and wrote in his signature style: “Needed some positivity in life when Corona said, ‘hor koi saday laiq [anyone else worthy?]”.

He shared yesterday that he has tested positive and has been experiencing mild symptoms.

So far we have reported that Nadia Yasir, Yasir Nawaz, Naveed Raza, Abrar Ul Haq, Rubina Ashraf, Sakina Samo and Vasay Chaudhry have contracted the virus.

We wish all of them a speedy recovery!

 

