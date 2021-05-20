To top
20 May

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram share pictures from their ‘Baat Pakki’

by Entertainment Desk

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s relationship has been public knowledge for a while now. The two announced their engagement on social media earlier this year and have never shied from displaying their affection for each other. They have now shared pictures from their ‘Baat Pakki’ announcing another official step towards marriage.

The Nand star took to social media to announce the happy news with fans and followers.

“Here is to forever. To the love of my life you’re the easiest yes I’ve ever said!” she wrote on Instagram.

 

 

Mohsin also posted a series of cute pictures promising to love her forever. “Here is to forever. I promise to love you till my last breath!” he wrote.

 

 

 

 

For the photos announcing their ‘Baat Pakki’, Minal wore a Zara Shahjahan floral printed dress with a matching organza dupatta while her fiancé complemented her in black kurta shalwar.

We wish the couple a prosperous future together!

