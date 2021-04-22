Mira Sethi’s debut book ‘Are You Enjoying?’ is out

Multitalented artist, Mira Sethi who is currently seen in her Ramazan special drama, Chupke Chupke has released her much-awaited debut book of short stories titled Are You Enjoying?

The book has already made it to the list of 2021’s most anticipated books, compiled by Vogue Magazine and Refinery29.

“ARE YOU ENJOYING? is out in the world today,” she made the announcement on social media. “A lot of my crazy went into this book. I hope you’ll read it!”

The stories are based in Pakistan, many with connections to her progressive views as an outspoken feminist. According to the catalogue description, Are You Enjoying? is a free-spirited, confident, indelible introduction to a galvanizing new talent.⁣

Actors Adnan Malik and Osman Khalid Butt also took to Twitter to celebrate Mira’s big achievement.

“It’s a special day in the universe when your bestie has her debut book of short stories birthed into the world!” shared Adnan adding that he’s sure the book is going to be a gem.

“Your view on our species & it’s follies is full of endearment, compassion & wry insights. This book is going to be a gem.”

“Congratulations, my love! Can’t wait to get my hands on the book & read through each story – the one we discussed on set has been stuck in my head since last March,” wrote Osman Khalid Butt adding that he’s sure of its success. “Next stop: NYTimes Bestsellers List!”

