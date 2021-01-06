Mira Sethi’s debut novel makes it to Vogue’s Best Books 2021 list

Actress Mira Sethi, following on the footsteps of her talented brother Ali Sethi, is also going to be an author now. But that’s just not it; her upcoming debut novel has already made it to the list of 2021’s most anticipated books, compiled by Vogue Magazine and Refinery29.

The book titled Are You Enjoying? is a collection of short stories set in Pakistan. Chloe Schama, the Senior Editor of Vogue, described it as a “a powerful book with a light touch, marking the arrival of an assured storyteller.”

While Kristin Iversen of Refinery29 ranked it at the 49th spot out of the 53 books she has selected, she called it “Raucous and bracingly sharp, each of the stories in Mira Sethi’s debut collection offers a glimpse into lives that are hapless, hopeful, and decidedly, delightfully messy.”

Mira’s pinned tweet on her Twitter handle confirms that her book will be out in April 2021. However, it will be available for Pakistani reader in May 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Sethi (@mira.sethi)

Read: Arslan Naseer to make acting debut alongside Mira Sethi & Osman Khalid Butt

According to its catalogue description: “Are You Enjoying? is an exhilarating debut by a young writer from Pakistan: provocative, funny, disarmingly original stories that upend traditional notions of identity and family, and peer into the vulnerable workings of the human heart.⁣ From the high-stakes worlds of television and politics to the intimate corridors of home—including the bedroom—these wryly observed, deeply revealing stories look at life in Pakistan with humor, compassion, psychological acuity, and emotional immediacy.”

comments