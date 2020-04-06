Mohib Mirza, Sanam Saeed, Shamoon Abbasi & team of ‘Ishrat Made In China’ to fly back with PIA

Good news for those concerned about the health and safety of the cast and crew of upcoming film Ishrat Made In China, namely Shamoon Abbasi, Mohib Mirza, Sanam Saeed and others, who were stranded in Thailand following their pack-up due to coronavirus travel ban. According to recent developments, they will reach back to their country soon.

With the sudden announcement of a lockdown in Pakistan, many Pakistanis were left stranded in different parts of the world. To help with the situation, the government announced flights to bring back all of them. Initially, Thailand was not on the list of countries decided by the government which worried the cast and crew of Ishrat Made In China. They appealed to the government and it seems that they’ve been heard.

In conversation with SomethingHaute team, Mohib Mirza confirmed that a PIA flight might fly them back on the 11th of April.

Shamoon also confirmed in a live session on his Instagram that they are in conversation with the government to schedule a flight back to Pakistan. “We’re talking to the embassy, to PIA and to the government to help sort this situation. Now let’s see when the situation gets resolved,” he said.

Read: Shamoon Abbasi appeals to the government to fly back Pakistanis stranded in Thailand

“If this doesn’t happen then we’ll have to go to level two which we’re avoiding and hoping that whatever is being told to us, will be fulfilled, ” he added.

In a video on his Facebook, he thanked everyone who has helped his appeal get heard by the right people. “I want to personally thank each and every one of you on behalf of myself and the entire crew,” he said.

Latest update Gepostet von Shamoon Abbasi am Samstag, 4. April 2020

Earlier he had uploaded a video, expressing his disappointment of Thailand not being on the initial list. He appealed to the government and the PM to reconsider the list. He also added that they’re willing to forgo any and every precaution necessary before they can enter the country.

It’s good that things are looking up for them in this grim period. We wish a safe journey to the entire group of actors and fellow Pakistanis!

comments