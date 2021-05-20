To top
21 May

Momina Mustehsan tests positive for coronavirus

by Staff Reporter

There’s been an alarming number of people contracting Covid-19 in recent days. Several local celebrities have also been infected by the third wave of coronavirus in Pakistan. The latest artist to have contracted the virus is Momina Mustehsan.

The musician has fallen victim to the coronavirus. She made the announcement on Instagram, sharing a picture of her new Covid-struck look.

“No make up, no filter. Just Covid,” read the story.

 

 

She also added stickers to her post that stated ‘Stay Home’ and ‘Quarantine Mode On’ suggesting that she is currently in isolation.

Pakistan’s coronavirus daily cases saw a spike on Thursday which is a frightening sign days after the government eased certain Covid-19 restrictions following a decline in infections.

The government has decided to ease restrictions, however, health officials have urged the people to continue to be cautious and get vaccinated.

