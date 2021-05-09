Mother’s Day 2021: Pakistani celebrities share heartfelt messages

Mother’s Day is the perfect opportunity to honour mothers all over the world and celebrate all that they do for us. Our favourite celebrities also took to social media to share beautiful messages for the most important women in their lives—including their own mothers, grandmothers, the women who gave birth to their children, and other mothers all over the world.

Here is a sweet list of mother’s day posts shared by our loved celebrities telling moms just how much they appreciate them:

“May ALLAH honour you in heavens for being the greatest mother,” prayed Shaan Shahid for his late mother.

“Although you are celebrated every single day as a mother to so many on screen, Faris and I are blessed to have you all to ourselves in real life,” shared Meesha Shafi.

Happy Mother’s Day Ma 🥰♥️😘

“I’ve seen her sacrifice her health & so much more in the pursuit of knowledge and teaching. My ideal. My mom,” shared Ali Zafar along with a few painting of his mother.

“To the world, you’re the mother. To your family, you’re the world,” shared cricketer, Shoaib Akhtar.

"To the world, you're the mother. To your family, you're the world".

“May I always keep kissing your feet till I am alive,” wrote Imran Abbas wishing all the mothers around the world. He also shared a precious picture to celebrate the status of his mother.

“My mother, Khawar, has lived an awe-inspiring life of an educator, a poet, a fighter and a hero…she continues to be my source of strength and love. So grateful to be able to be with her every day,” wrote Hadiqa Kiani.

The Raqeeb Se star also shared a heartfelt video to celebrate her bond with her mother.

“I can’t wait for the little one to have you as their guardian angel and for you to shower the same laad pyar that my Naani spoiled me with. So lucky to have you hold my hand through it all. Happy Mother’s Day Maa!” shared Iqra Aziz who is expecting her first child.

Saboor Aly also shared a beautiful note for her late mother. “You didn’t go alone, part of me went with you,” she wrote wishing all the mother a very happy Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms, both here on Earth and up in Heaven.”

Ahmed Ali Butt shared a touching Mother’s Day post of his late mother and grandmother Zile Huma and Madam Noor Jehan. “To the women who sacrifice everyday without asking,” he wrote.

Rabia Butt reminded her followers that mothers are meant to be celebrated every day! “Mothers Day shouldn’t be one day of the year, it needs to be all 365 days because this is how special and precious they are. Please take care of yours and do say a prayer for mine.”

