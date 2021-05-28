Movies on streaming platforms to be eligible for Oscars 2022

Keeping in mind the pandemic and the uncertainty surrounding opening of theaters worldwide, the organizers of the Oscars announced on Thursday that movies releasing on the streaming platforms will be allowed to compete for the Academy Awards which will be held on March 27 next year.

This is going to happen for a second year in a row. The idea was introduced for the Oscars 2021 so films can now skip the threatical release entirely.

The Academy added that due to the coronavirus pandemic, only films that had a previously planned theatrical release are eligible for Oscar consideration under the streaming rule. In other words, no traditional TV movies can enter the fray.

Mark your calendars! For more information and other key #Oscars dates, click here: https://t.co/YjuCnEQJwP pic.twitter.com/Zech7c3B9N — The Academy (@TheAcademy) May 27, 2021

According to New York Times, The Academy had previously required at least a perfunctory theatrical release of at least a week in Los Angeles. Netflix, Amazon Studios and other streaming services reluctantly acceded to that rule, which was dropped in April 2020 as the pandemic surged.

Read: Haute Style: 10 best-dressed stars at Oscars 2021

Movies seen primarily on streaming services dominated the recent Oscar ceremony. Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on February 8th, 2022.

comments