‘Ms. Marvel’: Newcomer Iman Vellani to play Pakistani-American Kamala Khan

After a long and hard search, Marvel Studios has roped in newcomer Iman Vellani to play the role of Ms. Marvel aka Kamala Khan, in the upcoming series on the Disney+ streaming service.

Ms. Marvel made her debut in the comics back in 2013 and she is the first and only Muslim representation in the super cool Marvel Universe. Iman Vellani will be portraying the role of a 16-year-old American Muslim Kamala Khan belonging to a Pakistani immigrant family, who lives in New Jersey, and acquires the same superpowers as the former Ms. Marvel, Carol Danvers, now known as Captain Marvel!

Ms. Marvel aka Kamala Khan first appeared in the franchise in 2013 in a Captain Marvel Comic series. Later, she was given her separate comic book series in 2014.

Earlier, Marvel and Disney+ revealed the directing cast for the project that includes Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy a two-time Oscar winner in the documentary category, Meera Menon is known for her work in TV series like The Walking Dead, The Punisher. They will be joined by the directors of Bay Boys for Life Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah.

Where the news of Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy co-directing the Marvel series left us all intrigued, we cannot be more excited to see Iman Vellani portraying the much-hyped role of Ms. Marvel.

Kumail Najiani, a Pakistani-American actor, comedian, and screenwriter, took to twitter to congratulate Vellani for bagging the role.

I just saw they cast Ms. Marvel and legit got teary eyed. Congratulations Iman Vellani! Your work is going to mean so much to so many people, myself included. I can’t wait. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 30, 2020

Pakistani TV actress Ushna Shah wrote:

What he said! I recal being 5 & told in Canada that there wouldnt be major roles for girls who looked like me (ethnic). I was shattered. This has made me so happy for the next generation of girls who DO look like me. Thank you @Marvel https://t.co/3FIFIGr998 — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) October 1, 2020

Ms. Marvel would be the first major Hollywood production for Vellani, who is also a member of the Toronto Film Festival’s 2019-2020 Next Wave Committee, which comprises of a group of 12 students ranging in age from 15 to 18 and selected from a pool of hopeful young film enthusiasts.

The young and super talented Iman Vellani describes herself as adventurous, curious, and meticulous, and says she would play Iron Man in a movie. She refers to herself as a Pakistani-American-Muslim teenager with immigrant parents and dreams to become a cinematographer one day.

