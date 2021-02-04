Muhib Mirza’s next is an action-comedy short film ‘Netflix Level’

Muhib Mirza, who was last seen in the fast-paced Dushman-e-Jaan, is working on a number of exciting projects these days. His next drama — Neeli Zinda Hai — will explore a new genre i.e. horror-thriller and we are also expecting his directorial debut, Ishrat Made in China, this year if cinemas open. But that’s not all, he will soon be seen in an interesting short film, titled Netflix Level, by Bilal Yousufzai.

Talking about the project, Muhib shared that “it’s a short film on how content on television or digital platforms sometimes suffer due to false beliefs, data and preconceived notions and mere assumptions of individuals.”

In an exclusive chat with Something Haute, director and actor, Bilal Yousufzai revealed key details of the project.

“The short film is about how a writer faces all sorts of problems while narrating different storylines to producers. These are the same producers who aim for Netflix, but choose to shoot same old stories,” he said.

Ironically, this subject is a true reflection of what is happening in the industry. The dearth of diversity in content on television is a burning question in every review these days, however, everyone — from channels and production houses to writers — is stuck in the vicious cycle of ratings.

When asked how was it to work, as a co-actor and director, with Muhib Mirza, Bilal was all praises.

“I have always been a fan of Muhib bhai. I grew up watching his dramas and films and always wanted to work with him. Finally, I got the chance to act with him under my own direction. He was very professional about the whole short film thing. He used to call me multiple times to discuss his character; I think it’s rare to see actors taking that much interest in their characters nowadays,” he said.

Talking about his banner, Roll Karengey Films (RKF), the director looked back at his journey so far.

“Netflix Level is a short film under the banner of Roll Karengey Films. RKF was started back in 2019 with the intention to promote good digital content and new talent. We are the only production house that created 11 web series in one year (2019). Then, we started creating short films. It has been quite a good journey,” Bilal shared.

Netflix Level is a action-comedy short written and directed by Bilal Yousufzai. Muntazir Mahdi Abro and Nadir Ali Mangi are the directors of photography. It also stars new faces — Reham Rafiq, Owais Ali and the director Bilal Yousufzai — alongside Muhib.

The trailer of the short film will be released on 5th February and the film will be out on 7th February, 2021 on the official YouTube channel of Roll Karengey Films.

You can watch the teaser here:

