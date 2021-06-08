To top
8 Jun

Musician Farhad Humayun passes away

by Staff Reporter
Farhad Humayun

The frontman of iconic Pakistani band, Overload, and drummer Farhad Humayun passed away on Tuesday. The ace musician had a music career spanning over two decades.

The news of his demise was announced by his official Facebook page on Tuesday morning:

 

 

“The magnificent Farhad Humayun left us for the stars this morning,” it said.

“Stoic in the face of challenges, uncompromising in his values, generous to a fault, witty as hell! Fadi was far too ahead of his time, both in spirit and art. He would want us to celebrate his life, so we request his family, friends and fans to honour him and say a prayer for him today,” the statement further requested to celebrate his life.

“We can almost hear him say these words by David Bowie: “I don’t know where I’m going from here, but I promise it won’t be boring”. Godspeed our gentle giant and thank you for creating a Riot!” it concluded.

The post did not reveal the cause of his death but Farhad was diagnosed with a brain tumour and he had shared that was being operated on by world’s greatest surgeon”.

Read: Farhad Humayun releases new single ‘Ho Janay Do’

Farhad released his last song, Ho Janay Do, in January 2021 in which he talked about surrendering to divine love.

As soon as the news broke out, his peers and fellow musicians shared heartfelt messages and prayers for the departed soul. Overload’s former lead vocalist Meesha Shafi paid tribute to the late musician, remembering the good times.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (@hassanhsy)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anoushey Ashraf (@anousheyashraf)

 

May his soul rest in peace (Ameen).

 

comments

Staff Reporter
Previous post
“Saba Qamar recused me when I was harassed on set,” reveals Mehar Bano
Next post
Zoya Nasir speaks about social media trolls ruining people’s lives
You might also like
Farhad
Farhad Humayun releases new single ‘Ho Janay Do’
January 15, 2021
Farhad Humayun granted stay against Coca-Cola Pakistan
November 20, 2020
Farhad Humayun
Overload singer Farhad Humayun serves legal notice to Coca-Cola for copyright violation
October 22, 2020