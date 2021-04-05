Mustafa Zahid releases the original version of ‘Hum Jee Lenge’ from Murder 3

Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid’s song Hum Jee Lenge from Bollywood film Murder 3 was initially a breakup song titled Kaisay Jiyein which has a connection to his personal life. “You know the song, but you don’t know the story,” the singer wrote finally deciding to share the story with his fans 8 long years after sharing the first teaser of the song.

“Took you guys 8 years to convince me to tell this story. It’s finally happening,” shared Mustafa on Instagram.

The song has been composed by Mustafa Zahid and Haider Halim, while the heart touching lyrics have been penned by Mustafa himself. The music video has been artistically directed by Saad Hashmi and features the gorgeous Saboor Aly alongside the singer.

The video features Mustafa Zahid all dressed for a date, and on the other hand, we see Saboor Aly getting ready too. However, upon reaching the venue, Mustafa finds her lying dead on the floor. While he’s sitting next to her dead body in shock, the police comes and takes him away. The episode is followed by an interrogation during which he has flashbacks of their relationship.

He finds that she’s an undercover agent and is cheating on him but he lets her go. This a story of a one-sided love that feels close to Mustafa’s heart even after all this time.

