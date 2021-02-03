My job is not to give answers only but to raise questions as well – Yasra Rizvi

Yasra Rizvi has been in the industry for quite some time, however, the audience truly recognized her potential after her big breakthrough performance as Jungu in recent web series Churails. The new year began with new controversies for the powerhouse of talent who starred in two major dramas, Dunk and Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi, simultaneously.

In an exclusive interview with Something Haute, Yasra spoke in details about her ‘problematic roles’ (as perceived by others), the controversy surrounding Dunk, her identity, thoughts on feminism and much more.

“My name is Yasra Rizvi and that is my only introduction,” said the artist who has been a part of great work that has become her recognition. Be it her writing or acting, she has proved to be an intelligent individual who is aware of her actions and their repercussions.

She takes on strong roles and does complete justice to them. However, oftentimes, the audience fails to differentiate that the actor and the character are two different people. There is a lot of scandal and conversation surrounding her roles, be it Jugnu in Churails or Saira from Dunk.

“We live in a time where scandal sells,” laughed Yasra when asked why her roles attract so much negative attention. From Manto to Churails and now Dunk and Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi, every character has been extremely complex. “Easy and normal roles do not come my way,” she confessed.

“I am feminist AF,” clarified Yasra who has been labelled to be a sellout. She revealed that she’s been a feminist even before she knew the meaning of the term. “I wrote and acted in Ustani Jee before Churails and that was also a feminist project,” she said adding that if you pick up any other project before the web series, including her poetry and personal life, you’d know that she has always been a feminist.

Despite the controversy surrounding Dunk, Yasra, the feminist feels it was important to display this narrative. “I had heard this story before reading the script,” she said adding that she did her research on the incident. “The story is about 22, 23 episodes long which address several issues. There has been an extensive discussion on the issue of harassment in this drama. Leave false or true allegations aside, the first few episodes only narrated the story of consequences.”

Dunk displayed that the accused doesn’t suffer alone, his family goes through the torture too; the alleged perpetrator’s wife Saira, played brilliantly by Yasra Rizvi, and a young school-going little daughter, Ghana have to undergo the pain every day following the event. “There is no single way to tell a story.”

Yasra feels it’s okay to include a different narrative that shows that while it’s important to raise your voice against abuse, there’s a huge responsibility attached, also. “Mental health is also an important issue.”

“The consequences of media trial is also addressed in the plot,” she added, explaining her point of view that this is a time where you have to be very very careful. “The bigger part of my job is to raise questions also. My job is not to give answers only,” she said adding that she’s happy that her work is creating a conversation and being noticed, at least.

