My real life supernatural experiences helped in Chalawa: Navin Waqar

Navin Waqar established herself as a VJ long before she stepped into acting and won our hearts as Sara in Humsafar. Later, she was the Ainnie in the famous Ayegy Baraat series but the actress has not been very active on television. We saw a glimpse of her in Bewafa last year which was a typical double marriage saga, but unfortunately this year is different. Navin is making our hearts jump with the spooky story of Chalawa.

In a recent chat with Something Haute, the actor spoke about why she opted for the role:

“Chalawa is not a one-dimensional story which is not just horror, but it has a family story with romance and other conflicts. I enjoyed that it wasn’t a boring script but I was little on the edge if this will work or not,” she said adding, “I think this was the most exciting project that I have done in the last 6 or 7 years because we usually don’t make horror stories. And I learned so much as I never ever had screamed in fear before and I had to practice to actually do that.”

Navin also shared that she has experienced supernatural phenomenon in real life and that helped her more in preparing for the role.

“My nani’s house was haunted and we could feel certain things there. We used to hear that someone is calling us and then when we used to go in the room, it would be empty,” she added.

Talking about the dearth of variety in content on Pakistani television, Navin was vocal about how new ideas are not always welcomed.

“I have pitched a lot of ideas to production houses and none of them were about shadi and bachay [weddings and children]. There were many good and relevant social issues that I wanted to see or act out but I have been told that nobody wants to watch it,” the actor said.

Watch the full interview here to find what the actor thinks about roles being offered to women in our dramas:

