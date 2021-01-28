Nadia Jamil is proud of Wahaj Ali’s growth as an actor

Two dramas featuring Wahaj Ali premiered this month: Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi (DNUTN) alongside Yumna Zaidi, and Fitoor which also stars Faysal Quraishi and Hiba Bukhari. While we’re yet to see his magic in DNUTN, veteran actor Nadia Jamil is all praise for his performance in the later.

“So so proud of you Wahaj Ali,” she shared on social media dedicating a post to the young artist.

“I’ve seen you grown over the years as a performer and all the sincerity, compassion and passion I have seen in your personality, shines through in your performance in Fitoor. Kiddo you knocked it out of the ballpark! MashAllah! Intense, controlled, honest, charming and gorgeous,” she wrote adding that she’s a proud sister.

Wahaj Ali has been in the industry for quite some time now, however, his role in Ehd e Wafa as one of the four main leads truly put him in the spotlight. Since then, the underrated performer and his work has managed to gain immense popularity and appreciation.

As a more experienced actor, Nadia added a piece of small but valuable advice for Wahaj.

“Remember, you are never good enough, you can always slip back if you don’t put the work in and if you make the mistake of becoming laid back and content with your performances. Keep striving to be better, keep learning, keep it real, stay humble and grateful and never never stop learning. Stay incredible and keep choosing the best, because one deserves the best.”

Wahaj replied to the post with the same amount of love and respect.

“Thank you for making my day Nado Appi! I am putting a lot of thought and hard work in this performance, thank you for noticing. This note of appreciation from a living legend like you means more than the biggest award, I would ever receive in my life. May God bless you.” he wrote.

Written by Zanjabeel Asim and directed by Siraj ul Haq, Fitoor is a 7th Sky Entertainment production. According to the official description, the drama narrates a love story that transcends above all as a person in love is bound to forget about the worries of the past and the uncertainty of the future.

