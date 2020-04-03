Nadia Jamil’s breast cancer diagnosis is a wake-up call for women

Actress Nadia Jamil announced in the morning that she has been diagnosed with stage one breast cancer last week. She revealed that she had started treatment immediately and is now is in the waiting process to remove this grade 3 tumour via surgery.

In a thread on her Twitter account, Nadia explained the entire ordeal that she is going through.

Its stage 1 breast cancer/grade 3 tumour.Regular self checks are important ladies!Please act fast if you feel any abnormalities. Do NOT ever ignore your body,your health. I now await my surgery date & am feeling positive & loved. Please dont worry & take good care of yourselves❤️ — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) April 3, 2020

“In the last few days [I] have felt all sorts of feelings from apprehension, fear, unbeatably huge love to calm, acceptance, patience, overwhelming gratitude & a deep sense of responsibility to my children, parents, loved ones, myself and you all,” she wrote.

The actress further revealed the details of her diagnosis, which was an early one. She also emphasized on the importance of self checkups for ladies to detect any abnormalities. She then instructed her followers to never ignore their health most of all. This should indeed be a wake-up call for women who get so lost in trying to take care of other people that they become lazy about their own health. Everyone needs to take responsibility for their bodies and should take care of themselves.

Nadia ended her thread by saying, “Please don’t worry and take good care of yourselves.”

While it is undoubtedly an extremely challenging period, Nadia seems to be in good spirits and is not letting this bring her down.

Cancer hasnt taken my smile away. All I need 2do is think of you,watch a tree in all its beautiful rooted strength,let the wind say hello or stare at clouds floating by.

A solid bowl of chanay ki daal w rice & a cuppa adrak qava helps🤗 Gratitude helps,your love helps,dua helps❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZyddBXsTqd — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) April 3, 2020

In another tweet, Nadia conveyed that cancer, though scary, has not taken away her positive spirit and hopefulness. “Cancer hasn’t taken my smile away. All I need to do is think of you, watch a tree in all its beautiful rooted strength, let the wind say hello or stare at clouds floating by,” she said.

We’re all praying for Nadia’s speedy recovery!

