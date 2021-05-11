Naimal Khawar suggests five ways to take care of your mental health

May is Mental Health Awareness month, an yearly observance to raise awareness about the importance of mental and emotional well-being which is as necessary as the need to maintain good physical health. The pandemic enveloping the world has left people emotionally unstable and former actor and wife of Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar realizes the urgent need to talk about the matter.

She took to Instagram and shared a few tips on how to take care of your mental health and listed 5 things that your future self will thank you for. “Spend time with your thoughts and feelings,” she insisted.

– Nourish your body

– Make time for things that truly make you happy

– Go out in nature

– Focus on yourself

– And never forget how important YOU are.

She also gave out a message to all the new mothers.

“Sometimes your desire to keep everyone happy can consume your need to look after yourself, especially after becoming a mother, one tends to tire oneself physically and mentally. So here’s a reminder that you are important too. Never forget that. Take care of YOU and your mental health and do what makes you feel like your best self,” she wrote.

