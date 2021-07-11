Naimal Khawar reveals Hamza Ali Abbasi takes over daddy duties to support her art

Women are more likely to give up their career and passion after having children, however, Naimal Khawar is an inspiration for many young mothers as she continues to give time to her art despite having a child. In a recent Q&A session on Instagram, she answered a few questions related to finding the right balance between work and family.

Naimal might have left acting a little early in her career but she continues to occasionally bless our Insta feed with her art. Her paintings must require time, and fans wondered how she manages to make time for her work with a toddler.

“As an artist, you need your space. For me, I need to sit in my zone and it’s only then that I can be productive. If there are too many distractions around, I don’t feel I can work,” she answered a fan.

She went on to share that her husband, actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, takes over daddy duties and is supportive when it comes to her work.

Naimal advised fans to take out time for themselves and create their own little space. “He gives me my space and I give him his space,” she told highlighting the importance of personal space in a relationship.

She was also asked if she feels bad about her work taking a dip after a baby.

“Of course it did,” said replied adding that she was prepared.

“But I was prepared for that. It’s very natural. I just had a baby and I need to give more time to him. I have all the time in the world to do all the things I want to do.”

Naimal thanked her fans for all the love and prayers she received for her son, Mustafa.

“I keep getting DMs and I’m always reading them. I’d like to thank all the people for their prayers and love. It means a lot, guys. Just remember us in your prayers, stay safe and wear your masks,” she concluded.