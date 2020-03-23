Neelam Muneer to star opposite Ahsan Khan in ‘Chakkar’

Yasir Nawaz’s next feature film — Chakkar — has gone through its fair share of changes in its initial stages. However, after much speculations, the lead cast has been finalized. According to latest reports, Neelam Muneer has joined as the female lead in the film alongside Ahsan Khan.

In the beginning Feroze Khan and Mawra Hocane were announced as the lead actors. Later, Feroze dropped out and rumours of Imran Abbas singing the film surfaced. Earlier this month, Ahsan Khan confirmed to us that he has sign as the male protagonist of the film, however, the burning question was who will be the female lead?

Now that we know that Ahsan and Neelam are going to recast their on screen magic, expectations are high. The two were last seen together as a lead pair in the 2017’s crime-comedy Chupan Chupai which received good reviews. We are not sure about Chakkar’s story, but it is a said to be a thriller-comedy which is fits in the similar genre.

Chakkar will be Yasir Nawaz’s fourth film, with Wrong No.,Wrong No.2 and Mehrunisa V Lub U to his credit. We have contacted Neelam Muneer for a comment and awaiting response.

