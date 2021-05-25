Netflix releases first look & release dates of Money Heist season 5

Netflix released the first look of the fifth season of a hit series La Casa De Papel (The House of Paper) also known as Money Heist. The announcement teasers clarifies that season 5 will release in two parts.

Featuring a cover of Linkin Park’s hit number In The End, the teaser shows the gang under heavy cross-fire as we hear that “the most important moments are those when we understand there’s no return.”

The final season of Money Heist will come in two volumes. The first half will be aired from September 3, 2021 whereas the remaining episodes will be aired from December 3, 2021.

The show, which has been running since 2017, is about “The Professor” who has recruited eight people with certain abilities to pull off the biggest heist in history by printing euros from the Royal Mint of Spain. It stars Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Darko Peric, Hovik Keuchkerian, Rodrigo De la Serna, Belén Cuesta and Najwa Nimri.

Watch the first look here:

