Netizens share ideas with Sanam Saeed about stories they want to watch in dramas & films

Sanam Saeed has been a part of the entertainment industry for quite some time. She started as a VJ, went on to become an actor, performed in theater and worked in films and television. She has dramas like Daam, Mera Naseeb, Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Diyar-e-Dil to her credit. With all the experience, it is inevitable that she must have felt the void when it comes to quality scripts being written in Pakistani dramas nowadays. And hence she is asking the right questions!

The actor recently took to Twitter and asked her followers what stories would they like to see in Pakistani films and dramas?

“What stories do we want told? What is your favourite genre? What kind of content do you want to see in dramas on television and in films?” she asked.

Interestingly, netizens responded and participated in the session whole-heartedly. While many gave ideas on what stories are usually missing on TV, some even criticized the deteriorating content or problematic subjects.

Here is what Twitter has to say and we’re glad that Pakistan still has a vast majority of population that likes diversity in content:

New genres

Something different….mysterious, political thriller, social issues, comedy, historical….matlab hr drama different ho…different story line without rona dhona and mazloom auratein….strong female characters — Bakhtawar Khan Jatoi (@bakhtawar_jatoi) January 27, 2021

1 True Stories of religious historic figures.

2 More Stories based on spirituality, that project Islam the way it is and how it would make us appreciate it.

3 Coverage of what really happens in our countries – social/political issues. — Shafia (@shafiahyder) January 27, 2021

Fantasy! I think this is completely missing from the Pakistani mediascape. A protagonist that goes through a quest, has to go through the rigors and comes out on the other side knowing themself better. We don’t see enough stories of self discovery — Atika Ahmed (@NaturallyAtika) January 27, 2021

Legal drama, story on Sufism — معراج علی (@Sufi_Sarmasta) January 27, 2021

New thinking

Content these days creates and promotes false stereotypes, a rich girl would invariably display eccentric behavior, everything is black and white, no depth in characters. It is just lazy work. We don’t need extraordinary stories, we need a new way of telling them. https://t.co/NndykYb8NZ — Tayyaba (@Tayyaba_80) January 27, 2021

Strong female characters

more light hearted content, life is stressful – esp w a pandemic, entertainment shouldn’t also be stressful (personal pref). Comedy thriller amount of stress. Stories about women accomplishing things, an average citizen going on to do great things, etc. Ehd e wafa type stories — FruityPebbles (@AnonymousDoc567) January 27, 2021

Thriller genre needs to be explored more.Adding a love story element to every topic isn’t a necessity but even though it should be limited while exploring different genres. And more than story, the characters should be relatable &women should be shown as more badass character — Maria Noor (@themarianoor) January 27, 2021

Mental Health awareness, Women leaders, Common women and their struggle to become leaders. etc — WeLadiesBlog (@WeLadiesBlog1) January 28, 2021

Shower women empowerment… aurat ko is bat se farq nahi perna chaiye k mard ne use ghr se nikal dya, us main ye abilities han k wo apna or apne bachon ko sambhal sakti hy — SidraYamin (@Sidra76458831) January 27, 2021

Stories of working women of Pakistan. — Ayub Ruknani (@Ayubruknani) January 27, 2021

Female friendships

Female friendships and not dekho us ney apni saheli ka shauhar chren liya. The bechdel test would be a good place to start. — Amel Ghani (@AmelGhanii) January 27, 2021

1) Girls living together in a shared space trying to fulfill their dreams away from their families/home-towns.

2) Boys taking their old parents on world tour/places.

3) Single independent unmarried/divorced women becoming CEOs.

4) Couples adopting children.

5) Inheritance issues. https://t.co/M8hmh41ZDK — IA (@AinAlifSay) January 27, 2021

What should stop?

I know what I done want to see: Multiple wives of a man, including sister having crush on bro-in-law, crazy women seduction & jealousy, sisters revenged, 20+ new entrants girls with old heroes, street language, and drama without a social message and our family values. — Najam Khan (نجم خان) (@najamkhan7) January 27, 2021

Informative stuff! Something other than affairs, marriages, saas-bahu rivalry, cliched love stories. Perhaps something historical, investigative, technology-driven, etc. But at the same time not abandoning our practice of making classics like Zindagi Gulzar hai or Humsafar etc. — Ramisha Ali (@ramishaali_) January 27, 2021

Please I request to get these family melodrama out of the box. Bring something in the lines of biographical, mystery and thriller genre

We can do well in period genre as well with so many stories to be told — Fouzan Z Mughal (@fouzan007) January 27, 2021

A show where women don’t cry for 24 episodes straight.

A show that doesn’t revolve around falling in love or getting married or having children.

Any show without these things. — Maham (@Maham0710) January 27, 2021

Please please I beg you guys, stop making dramas where two girls are fighting over one guy. We women are strong and can survive so many obstacles life throws at us. Please make dramas where we survive on our own strength!!! — Fammy S H (@fammy_h) January 28, 2021

