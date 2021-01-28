To top
Netizens share ideas with Sanam Saeed about stories they want to watch in dramas & films

by Entertainment Desk
Sanam Saeed

Sanam Saeed has been a part of the entertainment industry for quite some time. She started as a VJ, went on to become an actor, performed in theater and worked in films and television. She has dramas like Daam, Mera Naseeb, Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Diyar-e-Dil to her credit. With all the experience, it is inevitable that she must have felt the void when it comes to quality scripts being written in Pakistani dramas nowadays. And hence she is asking the right questions!

The actor recently took to Twitter and asked her followers what stories would they like to see in Pakistani films and dramas?

“What stories do we want told? What is your favourite genre? What kind of content do you want to see in dramas on television and in films?” she asked.

Interestingly, netizens responded and participated in the session whole-heartedly. While many gave ideas on what stories are usually missing on TV, some even criticized the deteriorating content or problematic subjects.

 

 

Here is what Twitter has to say and we’re glad that Pakistan still has a vast majority of population that likes diversity in content:

 

New genres

 

 

 

 

 

New thinking

 

 

Strong female characters

 

 

 

 

 

 

Female friendships

 

 

 

What should stop?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

