New on Netflix: 5 TV shows to watch in June

As one month ends, we welcome in another month, and that means a lot of new content on Netflix. You know what you need in the sweltering summer months? A cold glass of cola, popsicles with a fresh dose of your most-loved TV shows.

While there are a number of sequels of movies and TV shows, those who want to start something new, Netflix has also some originals in store in the month of June. To minimize the risk of missing out on great content and some of your favorite shows, we have listed down what’s most anticipated in the coming weeks. Take a look!

1. Kim’s Convenience Season 5

The fifth and sadly final season of much-loved Canadian comedy show Kim’s Convenience will be on Netflix on 2nd June. The season picks up with Umma getting a new parking pass, which gives Appa a new idea. Janet searches for some meaningful work, while Shannon ends up creating an awkward situation for the Handy staff due to a mix-up.

2. Sweet Tooth Season 1

Sweet Tooth is a TV series that is perfect for fantasy fans. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, a young half-human, half-deer boy searches for a new beginning. He has a gruff protector called Jepperd who is a wandering loner. The two head out on an extraordinary adventure across America. The series looks at the characters’ pasts and explores the true meaning of home. The new series will drop on 4th June.

3. Lupin Season 2

The surprise hit series of lockdown is back! Assane Diop (Omary Sy), the modern-day gentleman burglar, is still trying to clear his father’s name, exact revenge on the powerful Pellegrini, locate his kidnapped son and outfox the police without breaking a sweat under his stylish flat cap. The series will be out on 11th June.

4. Hospital Playlist Season 2

The Korean drama which became a sensation on Netflix, Hospital Playlist, is returning with season 2 on 17th June. With 12 episodes in the new season, the followers of this mini-series will surely get to see a closer, stronger, and intimate relationship between the five friends in the upcoming sequel.

5. Elite Season 4

Many would be happy to see an update for season 4 of the Spanish-language show, however, disappointment awaits you as well because just like Skins, the teen-dramedy Elite has also parted with many of its old and beloved cast members. Now, a fresh batch of students are joining Las Encinas for its fourth season which will release on 18th June.

Which one of these shows are you most excited about?

