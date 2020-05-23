To top
23 May

Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz test positive for Covid-19

Morning show host Nida Yasir and her husband, actor Yasir Nawaz have tested positive for COVID-19. While speculation is rife that Yasir’s Mera Dil Mera Dushman co-actors Alizeh Shah and Noman Sami have also been diagnosed with coronavirus, we have learnt that they are both still awaiting their test results.



ARY boss Salman Iqbal confirmed the news about Nida and Yasir and revealed that even their daughter has tested positive.

 

It’s speculated that the cast of their serial, Mera Dil Mera Dushman might have been exposed to the virus when it appeared on Nida’s morning show recently. While Alizeh and Noman await their test results, at least one cast member – Anam Tanveer – has denied that she has contracted the virus.

 

Nida Yasir and husband Yasir Nawaz alongside the cast of Mera Dil Mera Dushman on her morning show

 

We wish Nida, Yasir and their daughter speedy recovery and hope the rest of their colleagues remain healthy.

