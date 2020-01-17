Not just across Pakistan, Meray Paas Tum Ho finale might be released in cinemas internationally too

There’s never been a drama serial that’s caused or seen the kind of hysteria like Meray Paas Tum Ho. News that its finale will be screened in cinemas across Pakistan was followed by several screens being sold out in record time. In fact the producers are contemplating adding more slots, meaning the episode won’t just be screened in cinemas between 8 and 9 pm on Sunday, January 25th but even after with shows starting as late as 10 pm that night!

And amidst all this excitement, producer and lead actor of the blockbuster drama, Humayun Saeed has revealed to us that Meray Paas Tum Ho‘s final episode might be screened in cinemas outside Pakistan as well.

“We have actually been approached by several exhibitors in the US who are very keen to screen the finale,” Humayun Saeed told Something Haute. “The only challenge is time as any content screened in the US needs at least a week to get through their censor requirements. Our team is working on it and trying to find a solution,” he added.

Earlier, we have revealed that the finale of mega hit drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho will be a double treat. The double episode will be screened in cinemas across Pakistan and will be aired on television simultaneously on 25th January. Unfortunately, there was a not-so-exciting news as well that MPTH will not air its final episode this week. This left many wondering what’s will air on 18th January on the drama’s slot? Well… fret not as here’s another big announcement!

A special show featuring the director and cast of Meray Paas Tum Ho will be aired this Saturday at 8 pm on ARY Digital. The show will be hosted by Ahmed Ali Butt and the guest list includes Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Hira Mani, Nadeem Baig, Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, Shees Sajjad Gul, Adnan Siddiqui, Musaddiq Malik, Anoushay Abbasi, Hina Javed, Mehar Bano, Rehmat Ajmal and Furqan Qureshi.

With a special show followed by a double episode next week and screening in cinemas, it seems MPTH will definitely end with a bang (fingers crossed). The cast will also attend a special screening — along with a select group of guests — at Nueplex cinema, Karachi. We will be there as well so… stay tuned!

