‘Original version’ of Asim Azhar’s song ‘Humraah’ from Bollywood film Malang to be released on Eid

Asim Azhar has announced that he is all set to release the original version of his song Humrah on Eid. The song has been featured in Bollywood Film, Malang which has already had an initial release in cinemas and Netflix and features Anil Kapoor, Aditiya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani with Mohit Suri as the director.

The singer conveyed the news via his Twitter account saying, “Eid pay Eidi. My song Humraah from Malang.”

In an interview with Diva Online, Asim revealed that his vocals couldn’t be added to the version used in Malang due to the political climate between the two countries. Asim explained that when Mohit had heard the song, he immediately wanted him to be a part of the project. However, after the deal was made, the situation between Pakistan and India got even worse and Asim was faced with two choices; either take the song away completely or let it be featured with a different singer. Clearly, he chose the latter. Now, he is finally releasing his own original version of the song in a few days.

Just earlier this month Asim became one of the top 4 Pakistanis (After Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan) to have crossed 100 million views on YouTube for his song Jo Tu Na Mila. Now we have something else to look forward to this Eid! Until then you can watch the video for his song Jo Tu Na Mila here:

comments