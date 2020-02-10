Oscars 2020: South Korea’s Parasite makes history by winning Best Picture

The 92nd Academy Awards just took place in Los Angeles with yet another year of a no-host fare. Tinseltown’s biggest night was a glamorous affair but it was also a historic moment as a seismic shift occurred during the show. In a stunning upset, South Korea’s black comedy, Parasite by Bong Joon Ho, almost swept the 92nd Academy Awards, becoming the first non-English language film to take the top prize.

Renee Zellweger won best actress for playing Judy Garland in Judy. Joaquin Phoenix was named best actor for Joker. Brad Pitt won the first acting Oscar of his career with Laura Dern as supporting actors for their roles in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Marriage Story respectively.

Parasite won four awards in total, while Sir Sam Mendes’s 1917 took three. The World War I epic had been the favourite to win best picture, but its awards all came in the technical categories.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best picture: Parasite

Best actress: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best director: Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Music (original song): (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman

Music (original score): Joker

International feature film: South Korea, Parasite

Makeup and hairstyling: Bombshell

Visual effects: 1917

Best film editing: Ford v Ferrari

Best cinematography: Roger Deakins, 1917

Best sound mixing: 1917

Best sound editing: Ford v Ferrari

Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Documentary short feature: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Documentary feature: American Factory

Best costume design: Jacqueline Durran, Little Women

Best production design: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Live-action short film: The Neighbors’ Window

Best adapted screenplay: Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit



Best original screenplay: Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Animated short film: Hair Love

Animated feature film: Toy Story 4

Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

