Oscars 2020: South Korea’s Parasite makes history by winning Best Picture

The 92nd Academy Awards just took place in Los Angeles with yet another year of a no-host fare. Tinseltown’s biggest night was a glamorous affair but it was also a historic moment as a seismic shift occurred during the show. In a stunning upset, South Korea’s black comedy, Parasite by Bong Joon Ho, almost swept the 92nd Academy Awards, becoming the first non-English language film to take the top prize.
Renee Zellweger won best actress for playing Judy Garland in Judy. Joaquin Phoenix was named best actor for Joker. Brad Pitt won the first acting Oscar of his career with Laura Dern as supporting actors for their roles in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Marriage Story respectively.
Parasite won four awards in total, while Sir Sam Mendes’s 1917 took three. The World War I epic had been the favourite to win best picture, but its awards all came in the technical categories.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Best picture: Parasite
Best actress: Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Best director: Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Music (original song): (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman
Music (original score): Joker
International feature film: South Korea, Parasite
Makeup and hairstyling: Bombshell
Visual effects: 1917
Best film editing: Ford v Ferrari
Best cinematography: Roger Deakins, 1917
Best sound mixing: 1917
Best sound editing: Ford v Ferrari
Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Documentary short feature: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Documentary feature: American Factory
Best costume design: Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Best production design: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Live-action short film: The Neighbors’ Window
Best adapted screenplay: Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Best original screenplay: Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Animated short film: Hair Love
Animated feature film: Toy Story 4
Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood