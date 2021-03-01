Oscars 2021: Ali Kazmi’s Funny Boy is part of 366 films eligible for Best Picture

It was disheartening to see that Pakistan’s Oscar submission in the International Feature Film category – Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha – dropped out of the race. However, all hope isn’t gone as Ali Kazmi recently shared that his Canadian film, Funny Boy, has been nominated in the list of eligible films for Best Picture in the 93rd Academy Awards.

According to Hollywood Reporter, 366 feature films (with duration 40 minutes and longer) have been deemed eligible for the best picture Oscar at the 93rd Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said on Thursday as it released its annual “reminder list“. This includes all film titles from which Academy members will choose five to 10 best picture nominees when nomination voting begins March 5. It will close March 10. Nominees in all categories will be announced March 15.

Ali took to Instagram to share his excitement and posted a picture of a page from the list. He pointed out that his name is right above Mathew McConaughey, nominated for The Gentlemen.

“What an honour and what a list to be included in! My name is right above Mathew McConaughey, so alright alright alright – my job is done. Our film is available on Netflix and CBC Gem! “Funny boy” family what a journey it has been! Eternal Thank you to the amazing creative forces, the super human cast and crew behind it and thank you to The Academy for the recognition! Best of luck to all!” Ali posted.

Read: Deepa Mehta’s ‘Funny Boy’ starring Ali Kazmi all set to release on Netflix

Earlier, Deadline reported that Deepa Mehta’s Funny Boy, which was Canada’s entry for the International Oscar race this year, was rejected on the grounds it contains too much English dialogue. A representative of Telefilm said it will instead put the film forward for general entry categories including Best Picture.

The film is an adaptation of Shyam Selvadurai’s Sri Lanka-set coming-of-age novel, Funny Boy. It boasts of a star-studded cast including Ingram, Nimmi Harasgama, Ali Kazmi, Agam Darshi, Seema Biswas, Rehan Mudannayake and Shivantha Wijesinha.

According to Variety, the film shot on location in Colombo, explores Tamil protagonist Arjie’s (Arush Nand/Brandon Ingram) sexual awakening from a young boy, deemed “funny” by disapproving family, to a teenager enamoured by a male classmate, just as political tensions escalate in the years leading up to a 26-year civil war.

Funny Boy is available on Netflix.

