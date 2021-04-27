To top
27 Apr

Oscars 2021: Nomadland bags Best Picture & Anthony Hopkins wins Best Actor

by Entertainment Desk

History was made at the 93rd Academy Awards with Chloé Zhao becoming the second-ever woman to win best director and the first woman of color to take the award. Minari’s Youn Yuh-jung won best-supporting actress becoming the first Korean acting winner in the Oscars 93-year history. Surprisingly, Anthony Hopkins won best actor for The Father, beating the late Chadwick Boseman, who was expected to win for his final film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

 

 

 

Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland won three Oscars scoring the most number of trophies for the night. Mank, The Father, Tenet, Judas and the Black Messiah, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Soul and Sound of Metal were among those that took two.

Daniel Kaluuya bagged his first Oscar for best supporting actor and gave a memorably unconventional tribute to his parents. It was a great night for streaming services, also. Netflix won more awards than any other studio, with seven. Disney Plus and Amazon studios both earned two, and even Facebook won its first-ever Oscar.

Here’s the full list of winners for the 93rd Academy Awards:

Best picture

The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland — winner
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland — winner

 

Best actor in a leading role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father — winner
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari

 

Best actress in a leading role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland — winner
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

 

Best actor in a supporting role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — winner
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

 

Best actress in a supporting role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari — winner

 

Best original song

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah — winner
Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead
Speak Now, One Night in Miami
Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

 

Best original score

Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul — winner

Best film editing

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal — winner
The Trial of the Chicago 7

 

Best cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank — winner
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7

 

Best production design

The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank — winner
News of the World
Tenet

Best visual effects

Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet — winner

 

Best documentary

Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher — winner
Time

 

Best documentary short

Colette — winner
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha

 

Best animated feature film

Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul — winner
Wolfwalkers

 

Best animated short film

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You — winner
Opera
Yes-People

 

Best live-action short film

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers — winner
White Eye

 

Best sound

Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Sound of Metal — winner
Soul

Best costume design

Emma
Mank
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — winner
Mulan
Pinocchio

Best makeup and hairstyling

Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — winner
Mank
Pinocchio

Best international feature film

Another Round — winner
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best adapted screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father — winner
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger

Best original screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman — winner
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Video: “Zindagi Gulzar Hai was a terrible experience,” says Sheheryar Munawar
Next post
Hania Aamir and Momin Saqib to work together in a project
You might also like
Oscars
Oscars 2021: The Academy Awards will be reinvented as a movie
April 19, 2021
Zindagi Tamasha
Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha is Pakistan’s official pick for Oscars 2021
November 30, 2020
Oscars
Oscars 2021 ceremony delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic
June 16, 2020