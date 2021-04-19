Oscars 2021: The Academy Awards will be reinvented as a movie

The Oscars ceremony which is due to held on Sunday, April 25, 2021 is just a week away now. According to the most recent update, the ceremony will have a look and feel of a movie, giving winners time for long speeches while face masks will play a major role. This has been confirmed by the producers of the show.

On Saturday, during a virtual press conference held by show producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh, the trio revealed many key details.

“I think movies are a large portion of how we have gotten through this incredibly difficult year,” added Sher. “And I think you have to look at the films as well — whether they’re period [or] whether they’re contemporary — they are about the times that we live in.”

We’re kicking off #Oscars Sunday in a big way. Be sure to tune-in on April 25, at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on @ABCNetwork to see it all live. pic.twitter.com/bhEHcaCdyN — The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 16, 2021

“And they’re beautiful, they’re moving, sometimes they’re painful, but … we need to have hope to move forward. So we have to acknowledge what we’ve been through, and the historic losses we’ve been through, but we also have to fight for cinema and our love of it and the way it has gotten us through things,” she continued.

The telecast’s returning director Glenn Weiss, who has directed the Oscars ceremony for the past 5 years, winning two Emmys for it in that timespan, also spoke with People about his vision for the show, and teased a little of what to expect.

Read:

“It’s not going to be 3,000 people in a theater,” he shared. “It’s going to be a very intimate celebration with the nominees. What you’re going to see is not going to be a standard awards show fare… ‘Ladies and gentlemen, your next presenter coming to the stage.’ It’s not about that,” he teased. “It’s more about a true line of these nominees. It’s learning about them. It’s being with them and being a part of this whole journey of movie-making.”

The show’s theme is “Stories Matter,” and the producers asked those invited to take part in interviews where they’ll share their own personal stories to connect each of them at the ceremony next Sunday. The list of Oscars 2021 presenters were announced this week, and include previous winners like Brad Pitt, Halle Berry, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix and Laura Dern.

comments