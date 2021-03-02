Osman Khalid Butt shares details about his “wedding” & we think it’s hilarious

Apart from being a vocal feminist, actor Osman Khalid Butt is known for his sense of humor and great comic timing. Recently the actor shared a picture from a wedding scene from his drama with a caption stating that his wedding was so rushed that he was done in a single take.

Well, in case you’re wondering if the actor has also joined the list of COVID weddings, here’s the clarification you all needed.

“‘It was amusing having friends send screenshots from news channels/blogs – my sister took the cake with a message ‘can I be invited to at least one wedding of yours?!’,” shared the Diyar e Dil actor.

He went on to add that a clarification was needed when friends, fraternity, and extended family started congratulating him.

“Industry veterans & extended family started calling to congratulate,” he adding revealing that it is a scene from his upcoming drama Chupke Chupke and not from his actual wedding.

Chupke Chupke is a Ramazan serial that will air on HUM TV. Directed by Danish Nawaz, the drama stars Osman Khalid Butt, Ayeza Khan, Mira Sethi, Arslan Naseer, and many more.

