Osman Khalid Butt to return to theatre with ‘Phadda’

Osman Khalid Butt is now an established television and film actor but his association with stage is not new. The actor has a strong background in theatre and after a hiatus he is planning to return to his theatrical roots with an upcoming performance.

Osman took to Instagram and shared a poster of a play titled Phadda, which also features Usman Mukhtar (of Anaa fame). The actor shared that he is playing one of the most challenging and complex roles of his life and there is a reason why?

“What better way to welcome the Roaring Twenties than to return to my theatre roots with an Insolent Knights showcase performance. This was one of the most challenging, complex plays I’ve done – and in a time where masculinity is being redefined, one of the most important,” he wrote.

The description of the play can be seen on the poster shared by Usman which says: “The action takes place inside the boy’s toilets of a high school. It also sometimes takes place in the imaginations of Sam & Danny.”

Phadda is based on Square Go by Kieran Hurley and Gary McNair and is adpated and directed by Osman Khalid Butt. The play will be showcased in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

“We’re thinking of doing an encore in Islamabad next month & touring Lahore & Karachi, so fingers crossed!

Thank you, Joey (Usman Mukhtar), for being my partner in crime. And of course, Tulin & Tasha for the platform to entertain, enlighten and hopefully educate,” he added.

Osman is currently ruling our television screens with a significant role of Shahzain in Ehd-e-Wafa. He can also be seen in a small role in Alif, where as he featured prominently in Saqib Malik’s debut film Baaji this year and also had a performed in a dance number, Noori alongside Mahira Khan in Superstar.

