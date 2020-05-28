Our lives are in danger: Uzma Khan and her lawyers share their side of story during press conference

Model and actress Uzma Khan formally filed an FIR On Thursday against a group of women and their gunmen who barged into her home in Lahore and allegedly physically and verbally assaulted her and her sister, Huma Khan. Uzma and her lawyers have claimed that the women involved in the incident are the daughters of real estate tycoon, Malik Riaz while Malik Riaz himself has denied being associated with the matter in any way.

The incident, which actually happened on 23rd May, went viral on social media when a video featuring the two sisters started circulating on Wednesday morning. Later, the actress released an official statement in which she claimed that she has been “shamed, harassed, and threatened in the past 3 days.”

“I have been shamed, harassed, been threatened to kill in the past 3 days. I feel like I have nothing to lose now and I have decided to fight the strongest people of Pakistan,” she said in a statement. “For me it is either I get justice or I get killed but there will be no turning back now.”

“I will fight against daughters (Amber Malik and Pashmina Malik) of Malik Riaz who stormed into my house around midnight with 12 gunmen. I request the police to register my FIR and conduct me and my sister’s medical examination before our wounds start to heal. I hope I am as much Pakistani as Malik Riaz.”

In a viral video of the alleged incident, Uzma and her sister Huma can be seen being threatened by a woman, who is accusing the actor of having an affair with a person named Usman. In another video, the woman and a few men can be seen assaulting the two sisters.

Uzma also shared her police complaint on social media, and requested that authorities concerned should immediately conduct a medical examination of her and her sister.

Malik Riaz, however, has rubbished all these allegations, claiming that he is not related to Usman and has called it an attempt to malign him. “I categorically rebut this malicious propaganda associating me with a viral video. Usman is not my nephew. I’m appalled at such below the belt attempt to malign me for something I’m not involved in any capacity,” he tweeted.

Soon after Uzma’s statement surfaced, Amna Usman, who says she is Usman’s wife, also released a video statement, claiming that her husband is not a part of Malik Riaz’s immediate family.

“Firstly, I’d like to add that my husband, Usman Malik has nothing to do with Malik Riaz Hussain, he’s not a part of his immediate family. This is being done to malign Malik Riaz; this is a personal spat between Hassaan Khan Niazi (Uzma’s lawyer) and Malik Riaz Hussain.”

She went on to add: “As far as barging into someone’s home is concerned, this was not their house. This was my husband’s other house which I followed him to so basically I have every right to be there. I repeatedly warned this girl to save my 13-year-long marriage. This was not the first time I approached her.”

She also added that she is aware that her husband is to be blamed the most in this scenario and she has already left him.

Here is the FIR that has been registered in Uzma Khan’s case:

Press Conference

Uzma held a press conference earlier today (Thursday) to share her side of the story. Lawyer Main Ali Ashfaq represented Uzma Khan and Huma Khan as well as barrister Hassaan Niazi who is allegedly blamed for by Amna Usman in a video in which she claimed that Hassaan Niazi is trying to use this situation for his personal gains. Mian Ali Ashraf clarified that they will file an FIR against her baseless claims under the Prevention of Cyber Crime Act.

Further, the lawyer also said that Amna’s claim that the said house belonged to her husband is bogus. He said he will be providing proof of the rental agreement to the police which is signed by Uzma’s friend Babar Nasim who is not at all related to Usman or his family.

“Forcefully trespassing inside a property is a non-bailable offence with a punishment o f 7 years in prison. Threatening with violence and intent to harm with arms is another non-bailable offence with 10 years imprisonment. Amna has accepted in her video that she barged into the house as she claimed it is her husband’s house and you can see the violence and threats in the video as well. Both these crimes are punishable but so far no arrests have been made,” Mian Ashfaq said.

Uzma also revealed that she and Usman were friends since two years but they were not on talking terms since December 2019. “His family is also aware of it and I have evidence to prove that Usman was constantly contacting me after December 2019. He proposed to me and I denied. Amna or anyone else in her family has never contacted me before 23rd May (the day of the incident). Usman is still calling and texting me and I will give evidence in court,” Uzma shared.

Mian Ashfaq also said that his clients have no personal issue with Malik Riaz but he is not directly involved in the incident. “I believe Malik Riaz is also a victim in this case as his daughters Amber and Pashmina Malik were part of the crime and we have named them in the FIR. His influence and power is being used to threaten my clients,” he said.

He also requested immediate security for Uzma and Huma Khan and an impartial investigation along with immediate arrest of those involved in the crime.

You can watch the press conference here:

Reactions

So far a few celebrities have raised their voices and spoken against this violence and invasion of privacy.

