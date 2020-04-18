Outfitters sorts out your wardrobe essentials with 30% off on online sale

A month into the lockdown, we have settled into new routines. We are accustomed to staying indoors and know that we cannot go out for long walks or retail therapy. Socializing is happening on Houseparty app and office meetings are taking place through Zoom calls. While all of us are stuck at home, some have to work online and conduct interviews, live sessions, calls and what not. So it is becoming extremely difficult to arrange new neutral and solid clothes (that don’t look odd in video calls) every single day. Well… fret not as Outfitters has come up with a solution.

You can now freshen up your wardrobe for daily wear as Outfitters is offering FLAT 30 % discount on selected collection of mens-wear, womens-wear, accessories and kids attire. The possibilities are endless with t-shirts, trousers, denims, dress shirts, sneakers, fancy tops, shoes, slippers and accessories available in different sizes, all within reach just a few clicks away. All you need to do is select your favourites and design looks that will look best on you. Here are some of our favourite picks:

Best t-shirts/ polo shirts & dress shirts for boys

Outfitters sale has polo neck shirts in basic colors with minimum graphics to give an at-work appearance as well as dress shirts. At the same time, there are some funky graphic tees for the sporty boy in you.

Trousers & denims

Washing and drying the same pair of trousers and chinos you love isn’t easy. So if you want to have more in your wardrobe, buy basic chinos, puffer hem trousers, comfy jogging trousers or good denims online.

Are you a sneaker lover?

There are basic black and white slip-ons as well as lace shoes in neon hues. A 30 % sale is the best time for all men out there to buy their favourite sneakers for a discounted price of only Rs. 3490.

Embellished tops & graphic tees for girls

The sale also has fancy tops, embellished shirts, graphic tees for girls at a discounted price, startinf from Rs 1000. If you don’t believe then check out the sale where you can find a variety of options.

Denims & pants for girls

There are basic jeans, wide-leg trousers, ripped denims and a wide variety of pants available for women. You can choose different styles with different tops and create looks yourself.

Looking out for a funky slipper?

Girls, who were always in search of funky and comfy slippers, here is your chance to get best designs in minimum prices.

Want to get new accessories?

We saw that many girls are making TikTok videos in the lockdown to pass time creatively but it may look boring if you don’t have new accessories to play with. The sale on Outfitters has many colorful scarfs for you.

Kids Wonderland

This is also a great opportunity to shop for your kids, nieces and nephews. It is also a great time to find stuff to gift to someone who is expecting. This will be a beautiful surprise for them in these testing times. We particularly love checkered trousers, polka dot frocks, denim dungarees, cartoon tees, lining print tights and cute shoes. The prices range from Rs 500 to 2000 which are quite reasonable.

Check out the complete sale online at Outfitters.

comments