Over 10 upcoming Bollywood movies are all set for digital release amid lockdown

With the continued lockdown in most countries around the world and the subsequent closure of cinemas, the future of the film business remains uncertain. Movies that were earlier scheduled to release in 2020 may not grace the silver screen anytime soon, however, technology has saved the day. Bollywood is now turning to online streaming services like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, to release their films not just in India but for the world audience.

Among the recent Bollywood releases, Angerzi Medium was one of the first films to be affected by the lockdown in India. It was released in theaters but couldn’t stay for long as just days later, a nationwide lockdown was announced, halting the film’s revenue. The picture was then re-released on Disney+ Hotstar. Following this, many other filmmakers are opting for OTT platforms to launch their films rather than wait for cinemas to re-open.

Laxmmi Bomb starring Akshay Kumar will also be released on Disney+ Hotstar, while the makers of others including, Indoo Ki Jawani, Chhalaang and Shershah are in conversation for a Netflix release. Some filmmakers have also finalized deals with Amazon Prime Video to release their films. This includes Dharalu Prabhu, which is already streaming on Amazon Prime, and Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, which will premiere on June 12.

Two other films starring Amitabh Bachchan titled Jhund and Chehre are also aiming for a digital release, along with Shakuntala Devi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Durgavati, Ludo. However, no confirmed news has been announced about any of these as of yet.

On the other hand, some filmmakers have postponed their film releases indefinitely rather than putting them on OTT platforms. Films like Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai are guaranteed to generate big revenue regardless of when they’re released.

