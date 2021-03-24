Pakistan Day 2021: Celebrities awarded for their contributions to the entertainment industry

On Pakistan’s 74th Independence Day, the government had announced civil awards for 184 Pakistanis and foreigners to honour their services to the country and for displaying perfection in their particular fields including medicine, education, social services, fine arts and for displaying courage in the war against terrorism and during the global pandemic.

Among the recipients were several celebrities who were praised for their contributions and President Dr Arif Alvi handed them the awards.

Veteran actress Bushra Ansari and actor Talat Hussain received the Sitara-i-Imtiaz award. Nishan-i-Imtiaz award was presented to renowned painter Sadequain Naqvi, singer Abida Perveen and late poet Ahmed Faraz.

The Pride of Performance award was also presented to celebrities including Humayun Saeed, Sakina Samo and Ali Zafar. Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel also won in the same category for his contributions as one of the most distinguished Islamic scholars in the country.

Other recipients of civil awards include actress Resham, producer and drama writer Sultana Siddiqui, Syed Farooq Qaiser, drama actor Javed Mansoor Babar, and Habib-ur-Rehman Panerai.

Last year actors Babra Sharif, Mehwish Hayat, Reema Khan, Iftikhar Thakur and Shabbir Jan as well as singers Attaullah Essakhelvi, Sajjad Ali and Sardar Ali Takkar were awarded the prestigious awards.

Among the civil awards conferred by the president on Independence day included Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Sitarah-e-Pakistan, Sitarah-e-Shujaat and Sitarah-e-Imtiaz. The other categories included Pride of Performance, Sitarah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Sitarah-e-Khidmat, Tamgha-e-Pakistan, Tamgha-e-Shujaat, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Tamgha-e-Quaid-e-Azam.

