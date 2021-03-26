Pakistan Day Parade 2021: Pakistan honours civilians for their great contributions

Pakistan held its Republic Day parade on Thursday displaying its patriotism for the country in a grand official ceremony in Islamabad. Apart from the usual celebrations, for the first time, several citizens were honoured as the Pride of Pakistan.

This initiative was taken for the first time and several individuals from all walks of life were honoured for their stand out achievements.

This addition to the ceremony brought noteworthy individuals to the spotlight who have outdone themselves and made Pakistan feel proud at national and international levels. These are people whose beauty, intelligence, strength, and spirit are an inspiration for all.

The list includes around 90 extraordinary achievers from various fields who made it big despite the odds and made the country proud. The categories include Academics, Arts and Culture, Community Service, Entrepreneurs, Media, Politics, Sports, and Young and Gifted.

Apart from known names such as HSY and Faisal Edhi, the list also includes other less-known heroes such as Parveen Saeed who runs Khana Ghar that provides meals to poor families at unbelievably low prices, Rafia Baig who is the first woman to join Pakistan’s bomb disposal squad, Ali Gohar who paints despite losing both hands in an electric shock, Mahendra Pal Singh who s the first Pakistani bowler to represent the Sikhs at the Pakistan Super League (PSL), famous mountaineer, Ali Sadpara, Sajid Sadpara, Natalya Najam who is the fastest and youngest in the world to arrange the chemical elements of the periodic table in the shortest possible time, breaking the record of an Indian professor and Master Ayub who is a firefighter by profession but provides free education to children living in the slums of Islamabad.

This is indeed a great initiative by the Pakistan Army to acknowledge outstanding achievers and rising stars of Pakistan. This effort promotes inclusivity and the feeling of unity and ownership among the citizens.

