Pakistani artist Misha Japanwala creates a mould for Cardi B

Misha Japanwala is a Pakistani visual artist and designer who is winning the global attention and appreciation she deserves. After making a place for herself in the Forbes’ 30 under 30 Asia list, the designer has now created a mould of rapper Cardi B, who is pregnant with her second child.

Celebrating the achievement, Misha posted the big news on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Misha Japanwala (@mishajapanwala)

“An absolute honour to mould you and create this piece to memorialize such an incredible moment for your family,” she wrote congratulating Cardi B on her second pregnancy.

“Will be pinching myself for the rest of eternity,” she further added.

Cardi B also shared the image to her social media.

The rapper revealed her pregnancy during her performance at the BET Awards on Sunday and surprised everyone appearing on stage in a black Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit embellished with rhinestones.

A sheer panel in the abdomen exposed her belly. “Cardi B and Offset, giving us life – literally,” host Taraji P. Henson joked after the big reveal on the show.

This is Cardi B and Offset’s second child together; they already have a daughter named Kulture.

Misha Japanwala previously collaborated with Gigi Hadid for a special issue of V Magazine and her collection of breastplates and other wearable body castings were also featured in a six-page spread in Vogue Spain in 2018.

