Pakistani artist Misha Japanwala creates a mould for Cardi B

Misha Japanwala is a Pakistani visual artist and designer who is winning the global attention and appreciation she deserves. After making a place for herself in the Forbes’ 30 under 30 Asia list, the designer has now created a mould of rapper Cardi B, who is pregnant with her second child.
Celebrating the achievement, Misha posted the big news on Instagram.
“An absolute honour to mould you and create this piece to memorialize such an incredible moment for your family,” she wrote congratulating Cardi B on her second pregnancy.
“Will be pinching myself for the rest of eternity,” she further added.
Cardi B also shared the image to her social media.
OMG!!!!!! @iamcardib breaking some MAJOR news! Pregnant and slaying 🤩#BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/CCF5P8h8rt
— #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 28, 2021
The rapper revealed her pregnancy during her performance at the BET Awards on Sunday and surprised everyone appearing on stage in a black Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit embellished with rhinestones.
A sheer panel in the abdomen exposed her belly. “Cardi B and Offset, giving us life – literally,” host Taraji P. Henson joked after the big reveal on the show.
This is Cardi B and Offset’s second child together; they already have a daughter named Kulture.
Misha Japanwala previously collaborated with Gigi Hadid for a special issue of V Magazine and her collection of breastplates and other wearable body castings were also featured in a six-page spread in Vogue Spain in 2018.