15 Jun

Pakistani celebrities mourn the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput

by Entertainment Desk
Just yesterday, another news shook the people of India and Pakistan. PK star, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide just days after his manager’s unfortunate demise. Reports suggest that the star was struggling with depression for quite some time. The news has sent shock waves not only in Bollywood but also in Pakistan where his performances are revered.



Celebrities including Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar, Ali Zafar, Iqra Aziz, and Ayeza Khan all sent condolences.

 

Sajal Aly also shared a prayer on her Instagram story.

 

Sajal ALy

 

Yasir Hussain used this opportunity to talk about why mental health is most important and should be given utmost value.

 

 

Our thoughts and prayers are with Sushant’s family.

 

