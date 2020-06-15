Pakistani celebrities mourn the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput

Just yesterday, another news shook the people of India and Pakistan. PK star, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide just days after his manager’s unfortunate demise. Reports suggest that the star was struggling with depression for quite some time. The news has sent shock waves not only in Bollywood but also in Pakistan where his performances are revered.

Celebrities including Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar, Ali Zafar, Iqra Aziz, and Ayeza Khan all sent condolences.

Terrible News! I'm speechless and shocked to the core 💔 He was so full of life and always brought positive energy with him. I still can't believe he's no more.#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/jIi05yWz1l — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) June 14, 2020

May your soul rest in eternal peace #SushantSinghRajput — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) June 14, 2020

Absolutely shocking! He was always so pleasant, full of life and such a promising actor. Rest in peace @itsSSR. https://t.co/VHc0Y26cny — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) June 14, 2020

Totally shaken & shocked to hear the news of #SushantSinghRajput passing away. Can’t imagine what he must be going through 💔 #ripsushantsinghrajput — Dr. Shaista Lodhi (@IamShaistaLodhi) June 14, 2020

Sajal Aly also shared a prayer on her Instagram story.

Yasir Hussain used this opportunity to talk about why mental health is most important and should be given utmost value.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Sushant’s family.

comments